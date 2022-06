The federal government has withdrawn the subsidy on electricity bills that the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had offered to the people.

In this regard, the Power Division issued a notification on Thursday stating that the previous government’s power bill relief of Rs5 per unit had been withdrawn.

It’s worth noting that the government removed the subsidy on electricity bills a day after phasing out the subsidy it had been providing on petroleum product prices.