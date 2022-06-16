Rupee extends losses against dollar

Exchange rate of Pak Rupee weakened by Rs1.29 against the US Dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs206.45 against the previous day’s closing of Rs205.16. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs206 and Rs208 respectively. The price of Euro appreciated by Rs1.73 and closed at Rs216.49 against the previous day’s closing of Rs214.86. Meanwhile, Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.53, whereas a decrease of 41 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs249.41 as compared to its last closing of Rs249.82. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 34 paisas to close at Rs56.20 and Rs55.02 respectively.