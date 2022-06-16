FIA books Moonis Elahi for money laundering

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wednesday registered a case against Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi over his alleged involvement in laundering Rs720 million. The investigation against Elahi had started during the government of Imran Khan. The FIA also arrested two of Elahi’s frontmen – Nawaz Bhatti and Mazhar Iqbal. The agency said the PML-Q leader used these two persons to embezzle money. The FIA also accused Elahi of using ‘hundi’ to transfer money out of Pakistan, saying it had “solid evidence” against the former minister. Quoting sources, a news report said the FIA is also probing suspicious transactions worth Rs250 million regarding the PML-Q leader’s sugar mills. It may be noted that Moonis Elahi is a shareholder in Alliance Sugar Mills. Reacting to the registration of the case, Elahi said the FIA wanted to arrest him and that he had no idea about the two suspects arrested by the agency in his case. “I will appear before the FIA for interrogation,” he said. “I will stand with Imran Khan through thick and thin,” added Elahi, implying that the government registered the case against him over his party’s support for the former premier.

The PML-Q leader will also approach the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the FIA for booking him in a “mala fide” case. Speaking to a news channel, Moonis Elahi said he “received no notice” from the FIA and “would have appeared” before the FIA if he had. He said that the investigation agency had “simply issued a press release” and he only found out from the media yesterday that an FIR had been filed against him.

“They missed a legal step and then sent out teams to arrest me,” Moonis said. “I told them why are you dispatching teams for my arrest. I myself will come over to the FIA office. Fuel has become so costly as it is, why waste it?” he added. The PML-Q leader said that as he speaks, he is on his way from Islamabad to Lahore to go to FIA’s office.

“There they may question me, arrest me, torture me if they will. But these idiots must understand that despite all these moves, we will not stop our support for the PTI or for Imran Khan,” Moonis said. Speaking of Hamza Shahbaz, he said: “Was this his purpose of becoming chief minister (Punjab)? To issue arrest warrants against me?”

“They are simply punishing us for the fact that we did not listen to them.” Moonis was referring to attempts by the coalition parties to gain PML-Q’s support to oust the former prime minister, who was voted out in a no-confidence vote. He said that he had “never heard” of the other two suspects in the case and that he has declared his investment in sugar mills.