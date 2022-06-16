Court exempts PM, Punjab CM from appearance in money laundering case

An accountability court on Wednesday exempted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz from personal appearance for one day in a reference about alleged money laundering filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk conducted the reference proceedings. A legal team, on behalf of the prime minister and Punjab chief minister, submitted exemption applications. The court was apprised that the prime minister could not appear in the court due to his engagements in Islamabad whereas Hamza Shehbaz was busy in the provincial assembly budget session. The court was requested to exempt both in view of their engagements. The court allowed the exemption pleas of the applicants. The court also recorded statements of five bank officers, who presented the bank accounts record of PM Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab CM Hamza Shehbaz, and others. A counsel for Shehbaz Sharif also completed cross examination from Bank Officer Adnan Hameed. Subsequently, the court adjourned proceedings till July 1 and summoned the other bank officers on the next date of hearing.