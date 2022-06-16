SC disposes of contempt petition against Sheikh Rashid

The Supreme Court on Wednesday disposed of a contempt of court petition against former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail heard the case filed by Pakistan Girls Guides Association regarding land in possession of Girls Guide Association, Punjab. The court disposed of the case on the assurance of Additional Advocate General Punjab Qasim Chauhan, who said that the land allotted to Girls Guide Association was not being vacated. Adding the lease of the land would be renewed. Chuahan said, if the association used the land outside the mandate, the land could be taken back. The Girls Guide Association had filed the contempt of court petition against Sheikh Rashid in 2020.