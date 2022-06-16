Punjab govt earmarks Rs19.40b for livestock and dairy development

The Punjab government has allocated a total sum of Rs 19.40 billion for Livestock and Dairy Development in the financial year 2022-23 out of which Rs 4.29 billion will be utilized for development purposes. According to the budget document, Rs 2.386792 billion have been set aside for 17 ongoing schemes while Rs 1.903202 billion for 18 new schemes.

It is pertinent to mention here that government is focusing on promoting research and education in the livestock whereas special programme is also being initiated to ensure missing facilities and strengthen livestock in Lahore, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi and Sargodha.