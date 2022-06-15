Team Pakistan makes history, brings home Gold, Silver & Bronze Medals

Armed with pots and pans, Team COTHM Pakistan took home 8 Bronze medals, 1 Silver medal and 1 Gold medal.

Held from 30th May to 2nd June 2022, the event saw the participation of hundreds of Professional chefs from more than 110 nations. Notably, a delegation of forty professionals and young chefs from COTHM Pakistan had the privilege to compete with international industry experts during the event.

Chefs from all over the world tested their skills and against the clock for this most prestigious of events amongst a phalanx of screaming supports armed with flags, whistles and cowbells. Somia Shaheen, the recipient of gold medal said that she combined modern cooking techniques with traditional flavors to create innovative recipes.

“It was a huge privilege for us to represent our country. But, at the same time, we felt a bit pressured. Despite the nervousness, we just did our best for our country Pakistan, the team and our families,” she added.

Sajida Zain ul Abideen, the silver medalist, called the win an once-in-a-lifetime experience. “I am so thankful to all of the teachers at COTHM for all of the support and knowledge that without a doubt helped lead us to a victory,” she said. “I would especially like to thank my teachers and Mr Ahamd Shafiq, founder and CEO COTHM Pakistan and Dubai for providing the opportunity to compete and showcase our skills, as well as supporting us in numerous aspects throughout our practice sessions and even everyday life. Without them I would have never been given the opportunity to represent Pakistan and on a global scale.”

Fatima Javed along with other 8 Pakistani participants also won bronze medals and said, “It’s just awesome to showcase the skills that our culinary school and culinary instructors are giving to the next generation of chefs.”

Notable, Mr Ahmad Shafiq was conferred with President’s medal at the ceremony. “There are no words to describe how proud we are,” Ahmad Shafiq said. “This is a place where careers are made, where tradition meets craftsmanship, and the level of workmanship demonstrated over the past 48 hours has been staggering, he added.”

Since 1928, Worldchefs Congress & Expo has united a global community of chefs and cross-industry innovators to explore the past, present, and future of the culinary trade. It brings together chef delegates and professionals from across the five continents to network and expand their professional bonds. Over the course of 92 years of history, Worldchefs Congress & Expo has been organized in 38 cities around the globe.