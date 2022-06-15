PTI to announce its action plan after SC decision of peaceful protest: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

MULTAN: Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi on Wednesday said that PTI went supreme court for peaceful protest, and it (PTI) would evolve its strategy in the light of the SC decision.

While talking to media persons here, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi criticized the incumbent government and stated that it lacked any plan for recovery of the economy.

Responding to a question about by-polls, Qureshi observed that the government’s resources were being used in the political campaigning of the candidates. The election code of conduct is being violated. In case of rigging, there could emerge law and order situation in the country, warned Qureshi. The incumbent government was a coalition of many political parties and it could not run affairs smoothly.

He, however, added that new elections should be held in the country.