PTI worker slapped for asking pungent question from Imran Khan

A party worker was thrashed after asking former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan a question during a function organized under the auspices of the party’s Labour Wing in Rawalpindi. Those around him first frowned at him, then tried to silence him, and finally took him out of Imran’s sight.

Nasif Guru’s only crime was inquiring as to why the PTI chairman was surrounded by sycophants rather than ideologues.

Those standing around Imran tried to cut him off at first, enraged by his audacity.

Despite Imran’s request that he be allowed to ask the question, they dragged him out of the room and punched and kicked him.

Not only that, but the PTI Rawalpindi chapter issued Guru a show-cause notice late Tuesday night, asking him to explain his behaviour during the ceremony within three days.