Inquiry ordered into scholarship obtained by Shahbaz Gill’s wife

Science and Technology Minister Agha Hassan Baloch has ordered an investigation into PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s wife for obtaining a PhD scholarship and allegedly not completing it within the specified time frame.

The matter will be investigated by a committee of S&T officers.

Money recovered from Shahbaz Gill’s wife, according to the federal minister, will be used to seduce the poor children.

The minister is also the Pro-Rector of COMSATS University, which awarded Gill’s wife a scholarship.

As per the COMSATS report, the wife of Shahbaz Gill went to the US on PhD scholarship and it was funded till 2014 and later the project was handed over to the HEC.