PM felicitates Chinese President Xi Jinping on his birthday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday sent a message of felicitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping on his birthday.

“Happy birthday to H.E. President Xi Jinping,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

The prime minister said under the dynamic leadership of President Xi, the relationship between Pakistan and China had witnessed immense growth.

“As an Iron Brother, China, under his dynamic leadership, has emerged as All-Weather Strategic Cooperative partner of Pakistan,” he said.

PM Sharif said, “We deeply appreciate President Xi’s resolve to build a Pakistan-China community of shared future”.