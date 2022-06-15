Six reports of standing committees presented in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Six reports of various standing committees were presented in the Senate on Wednesday and granted an extension to two committees for submission of reports in the House.

On behalf of the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Power, a member of the committee Senator Sana Jamali moved a motion under Rule 194 (1) seeking a 60-day extension for the presentation of a report on a point of public importance regarding the fuel price adjustment charges in electricity bills. The motion was passed by the House after voice voting.

On behalf of the Chairman of the Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions, a member of the Committee Senator Dost Muhammad Khan moved another motion under Rule 194 (1) on a point of public importance regarding problems in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). The House also passed this motion and granted a sixty-day extension to the committee for the presentation of a report on it. Meanwhile, six other reports of various standing committees were presented in the House on the issues referred to them.

Chairman of the Standing Committee on Interior Mohsin Aziz presented a special report on the parliamentary year 2021-2022 comprising the performance and working of the committee. Chairman of Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed presented the report on the Access to the Media – Deaf – Persons Bill, 2022), introduced by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla.

He also presented the report on a point of public importance raised by Senator Kamran Murtaza regarding conked-out radio transmitters and the alleged sale of radio station land. Chairman of Standing Committee on Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui presented the report on a point of public importance raised by Senator Danesh Kumar regarding the non-provision of scholarships to the students of erstwhile FATA and Balochistan.

He also presented the report on the subject matter of starred question, asked by Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen regarding details of the students of Balochistan and erstwhile FATA being studying and those who have graduated under the programme of “Provision of higher education opportunities for the students of erstwhile FATA and Balochistan” during the last ten years.

On behalf of the Chairman Standing Committee on Petroleum, a member of the Committee Senator Rukhsana Zuberi presented a report on a point of public importance raised by Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi regarding the non-provision of jobs to local skilled and unskilled workers of districts Kohat, Hangu and Karak by the Oil and Gas Development Company limited and MOL, an oil and gas exploration company.