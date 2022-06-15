Interior ministry approves return of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf

The interior ministry has approved the return of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, who is critically ill in Dubai.

According to official sources, the interior ministry has also assured Pervez Musharraf of security upon his return to Pakistan.

According to interior ministry sources, former President Pervez Musharraf’s name was not on the Exit Control List (ECL).

“He is free to return home [to Pakistan].” He will be given impenetrable security,” they added.

The family of Pervez However, however, has not contacted the interior ministry so far.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had previously stated in a tweet that he had no personal animosity or grudge against Pervez Musharraf.

In a tweet, the former prime minister stated that he did not want anyone else to go through the trauma he did for his loved ones.

میری پرویز مشرف سے کوئی ذاتی دشمنی یا عناد نہیں۔ نہیں چاہتا کہ اپنے پیاروں کے بارے میں جو صدمے مجھے سہنا پڑے، وہ کسی اور کو بھی سہنا پڑیں۔ ان کی صحت کے لیے اللّہ تعالی سے دعاگو ہوں۔ وہ واپس آنا چاہیں تو حکومت سہولت فراہم کرے۔ — Nawaz Sharif (@NawazSharifMNS) June 14, 2022

He said he prayed to Allah Almighty for Pervez Musharraf’s health, adding, “If he wants to return home, the government should make it possible.”