Pakistan’s Higher Education Commission (HEC) has banned all colleges across the country from conducting MS and M.Phil admissions.

The HEC has issued an alert to all colleges, stating that no university-affiliated colleges can offer MS, M.Phil, or Ph.D. degrees.

The HEC clarified and warned that it would no longer certify or attest to such degrees.

The Punjab Higher Education Department, on the other hand, has hinted at the possibility of starting MS and M.Phil programmes in colleges.