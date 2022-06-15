Met office warns for pre-monsoon rain, urban flooding in Punjab cities

The Met Office has warned that pre-monsoon rain-thundershowers will hit Punjab cities tonight and has also warned the concerned departments about the possibility of urban flooding.

According to the Met Office, moist currents from the Arabian Sea are expected to penetrate the upper parts of the country beginning on June 15th (evening/night).

Rain-wind/thundershowers are expected from the 16th to the 21st of June in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Hafizabad, M. B Din, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, T.T Singh, and Multan, Dera Ghazi. On the 16th (evening/night) and 17th of June, heavy rains are expected in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur, and Sheikhupura, potentially causing urban flooding in Rawalpindi and Lahore.