Attempt to smuggle heavy quantity of heroin to UK failed

On Wednesday, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled an attempt to smuggle heroin out of Pakistan, which was hidden inside 23 waistcoats booked for the UK from Islamabad.

The ANF team raided a courier service office in Islamabad’s Aabpara Market and foiled a plot to smuggle one kilogramme and 300 grammes (1.3 kilogrammes) of heroin to the United Kingdom.

The drug was hidden inside the waistcoats’ packaging.

The parcel was ordered by Nadeem Mustafa, a Hafizabad resident, for Tanveer Nawaz, who lives in the United Kingdom.

According to an ANF spokesperson, the drug has been seized and the matter is being investigated further.