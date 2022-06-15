Nazish Jahangir and Aiza Awan Pictures From Adventure Land

Nazish Jahangir and Aiza Awan are two adorable Pakistani actresses who have earned recognition in a shorter period of time. Nazish Jahangir’s debut drama was in 2017, she is best known for her dramas Thays, Tohmat, Kam Zarf and Kahin Deep Jaley. Aiza Awan is relatively a new actress who is best known for her dramas Ek Jhoota Lafz Mohabbat, and Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat. Nazish Jahangir & Aiza Awan are quite close friends and they have spent a beautiful day out in Adventure Land, Bahria Town, Karachi. The beautiful friends took their time out from the hectic routine to enjoy the day. Both the actresses are posting their happy pictures from Bahria Town, Karachi. Nazish and Aiza posted two of their pictures together, besides this, they have also uploaded their solo pictures on their Instagram handles. Nazish Jahangir wrote, “Friends who dare to adventure together stay together”. Aiza awan also posted her pictures. Have a look at their beautiful pictures.