People want to see us together, say Humayun Saeed and Mehwish

Actors Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed on Tuesday said that they are doing projects after projects with each other as “people wish to see them together”.

The duo, who will play leading roles in the much-awaited film London Nahi Jaunga, appeared on the ARY Digital morning show Good Morning Pakistan for the upcoming film’s promotion.

Mehwish Hayat, speaking about her transition from working in serials to films, said that she made her film debut with a cameo which welcomed by the audiences, she then worked in ARY Films’ super hit comedy film Jawani Phir Nahi Ani which turned out to be one of Pakistan’s highest-grossing films.

“Since then, there’s no looking back,” the Punjab Nahi Jaungi actor

London Nahi Jaunga will be Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed’s third movie together.

They were seen together in critically acclaimed films Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Punjab Nahi Jaungi.

The trailer of London Nahi Jaunga, which will release on Eidul Azha, was recently released.

The film, directed by Nadeem Baig (Punjab Nahi Jaungi, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani), stars Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan, Vasay Chaudhry Saba Faisal, Asif Raza Mir, Saba Hameed and Salman Shahid.

The star-studded movie has been written by Khalilur Rehman Qamar.