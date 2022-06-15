Sara Ali Khan remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on 2nd death anniversary

Bollywood beauty Sara Ali Khan, who made her superhit debut in Kedarnath alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2018, remembered him on his 2nd death anniversary on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Love Aaj Kal 2 actress shared an unseen photo of herself with the actor, who passed away in 2020, and spoke about how she experienced many firsts with Sushant.

“From facing the camera for the first time to seeing Jupiter and the Moon through your telescope – so many firsts have happened because of you. Thank you for giving me all those moments and memories,” wrote the Simmba actress.

“Today on full moon night when I look up at the sky I know you’ll be up there amongst your favourite stars and constellations, shining bright. Now and forever. #JaiBholenath,” Sara concluded.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. He passed away at the age of 34. His film credits included Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Chhichhore and Dil Bechara.