Momin Saqib and Malala join hands for Oxford Pakistan Programme

Vlogger turned actor Momin Saqib and Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai have joined hands with Oxford Pakistan Programme.

Turning to his Instagram handle, Monday, Saqib shared a picture from UK, as he posed with women rights activist Malala Yousafzai and Ahmad Nawaz, a Pakistani student, who is the President of a debating society, Oxford Union.

“What a wonderful evening spent at Lady Margaret Hall, in support of the #OxfordPakistanProgramme” Momin noted in the caption, adding that the programme is “the first initiative of its kind to generate momentum on various Pakistan-related activities and to create more opportunities for deserving Pakistani students to get graduate scholarships and for faculty members to get visiting fellowships.”

He further added: “It’s always a pleasure catching up with amazing @Malala, and seeing her active work and advocacy for women’s education.” Saqib was also ‘particularly impressed’ by Nawaz and “his work around youth empowerment.”

“Education is the very tool which will accelerate the development of our country through the potential of the majority of our population i.e the youth! Hopeful that many more such initiatives continue to emerge, to make education more accessible,” Saqib wrote on the social media application.

‘Oxford Pakistan Programme’ is a platform launched at Lady Margaret Hall, for ‘academic access and public diplomacy’ for Pakistani students. LMH is a part of the prestigious University of Oxford and has Benazir Bhutto and Malala Yousafzai as alumni.

For those unversed, Ahmad Nawaz is the Pakistani student who survived the terrorist attack at Army Public School, Peshawar, in 2014. Nawaz was seriously injured by the shot fired in his arm by one of the militants but survived. However, his brother Haris and at least 130 other children were killed in the massacre.