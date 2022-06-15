President Biden wishes desire to build strong ties with Pak

US President Joe Biden expressed Washington’s desire to build a strong foundation for future US-Pakistan relations.

The American president expressed this wish to Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Sardar Masood Khan, who paid a visit to the White House on Tuesday to meet and greet President Biden and take an official photo with him, as is customary in Washington DC for newly-appointed envoys.

According to a press release issued by the Pakistani Embassy in Washington, the US president, and the Pakistani ambassador had a brief conversation during the ceremony about laying a strong foundation for moving US-Pakistan relations forward.

Sixty-six other ambassadors were also present, each posing for an official photograph with the US president. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, they, too, had been unable to contact the president for over a year.

On March 25, 2022, Ambassador Masood Khan arrived in Washington, DC. His credentials were received by the US Chief of Protocol on that day, and he was given the title of “Appointed Ambassador.”

President Joe Biden formally accepted Ambassador Masood Khan’s credentials on April 19, 2022. All formalities are completed with the official photograph.