Bayern confirms signing of Dutch midfielder Gravenberch

BERLIN: Bayern Munich on Monday confirmed the signing of Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch on a five-year deal. The 20-year-old is the second player the German champions have signed from Ajax since the end of last season. “When the offer came from FC Bayern, I didn’t have to think about it for long,” he said in a statement. “FC Bayern are one of the biggest clubs around. I’m coming to Munich to win lots of titles.” Gravenberch follows in the footsteps of right-back Noussair Mazraoui who joined Bayern from Ajax last month on a free transfer. “Ryan Gravenberch offers a lot to our team,” said Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic. “He’s one of the biggest talents in Europe, has superb technical ability, always finds solutions in tight spaces, is very dynamic and a goal threat.” According to reports, Bayern will pay Ajax an initial fee of 18.5 million euros ($19.5 million) which could rise by 5.5 million euros in add-ons. Having joined the Ajax academy as an eight-year-old, Gravenberch was just 16 when he made his first-team debut in 2018. He has made 10 appearances for the Netherlands, having also played for their youth national teams at each level from Under-15s upwards.