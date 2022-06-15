SMEs backbone of economy: FPCCI

The Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of the economy; SMEs have to be promoted to eliminate the gap in export and imports. The increase in exports will improve the current economic situation; the government should have given an industrial package in the current budget. These views were expressed by Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Regional Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi and former president Mian Anjum Nisar while addressing the ceremony of laying the foundation stone of the new building of the Daroghawala Industry Owners Association here on Tuesday.

They said that the government should take concrete steps to increase exports and develop information technology and other sectors. The SMEs sector will have to provide facilities. If small industries develop, Pakistan will develop. Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that non -traditional products and new markets would have to be found to increase exports. Industries should be promoted for import substitution.

Nadeem urged the government to make water reservoirs for the betterment of agriculture in the country. There is the country’s most severe water crisis due to which rice and cotton crops have not been fully cultivated. He said that the government had to reduce energy prices, the cost of doing business was increasing due to the high prices and products are out of competition in the international market. The ceremony was also attended by Daroghawala Industry Owners Association Chairman Tariq Mehmood, President Shouban Akhtar, General Secretary Abu Dhar Farooqi.