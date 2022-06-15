Rupee extends losses against dollar

Exchange rate of Pak Rupee weakened by Rs1.31 against the US Dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs205.16 against the previous day’s closing of Rs203.85. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs204.5 and Rs206.5 respectively. The price of Euro appreciated by Rs1.26 and closed at Rs214.86 against the previous day’s closing of Rs213.60. Meanwhile, Japanese Yen gained two paisas to close at Rs1.53, whereas an increase of 62 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs249.82 as compared to its last closing of Rs249.20. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 35 paisas to close at Rs55.85 and Rs54.68 respectively.