China’s FDI inflow up 17.3pc in first five months

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 17.3pc year on year to 564.2b yuan in the first five months of the year, the Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday.

In U.S. dollar terms, the inflow went up 22.6pc year on year to $87.77b. The service industry saw FDI inflows jump by 10.8pc year on year to 423.3b yuan, while that of high-tech industries surged by 42.7pc from a year earlier, data from the ministry shows. Specifically, FDI in high-tech manufacturing rose 32.9pc from the same period a year ago, while that in the high-tech service sector surged 45.4pc year on year, the data shows. During the period, investment from the Republic of Korea, the United States, and Germany climbed by 52.8pc, 27.1pc, and 21.4pc, respectively. In the January-May period, FDI flowing into the country’s central region reported a rapid year-on-year increase of 35.6pc, followed by 17.9pc in the western region, and 16.1pc in the eastern region.