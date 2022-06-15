Lao PM vows to stabilize economy, finance, currency to avert crisis

The Lao government will strive to stabilize the economy, financial situation and currency in order to prevent a crisis, Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh told the National Assembly (NA) at the start of its 3rd ordinary session which kicked off in the capital Vientiane on Monday.

At the session, the NA President Xaysomphone Phomvihane delivered the opening remarks, giving the floor to the government to present a report on the progress made in implementing the socio-economic development, budget and currency plans over the first half of this year. Prime Minister Phankham said an 11-point work plan has been devised to support the achievement of the development targets set for 2022. “The government will speed up efforts to resolve the fragility of the macro-economy and normalize the situation,” local daily Vientiane Times quoted the prime minister as saying.