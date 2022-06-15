Democracy can’t survive if coalition govt stays: Imran

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday said democracy will destroy if the coalition government stayed in power any longer. “If they stay in power, democracy cannot survive because a ‘turncoat’ Raja Riaz has been appointed Leader of the Opposition,” he said while speaking in a ceremony at the KP House, Islamabad. Imran said the coalition government was destroying all institutions to rig the next elections and close down all corruption cases against them. Expressing doubts about the death of investigating officer Dr Rizwan, Imran said the PML-N government was destroying the FIA record pertaining to the corruption cases. “They are destroying the justice system… they will inflict immense damages on the country which even our enemy has failed to achieve.” He also accused the government of muzzling freedom of the media, saying TV channels were being pressured not to cover him, says a news report. Imran said the United Sates installed the incumbent rulers into power because they could be controlled easily as their assets were stashed abroad. Speaking about inflation, Imran compared the performance of the incumbent regime with his government, saying the prices of all essential commodities have skyrocketed in only two months. He said his government provided subsidies worth Rs200 billion on fuel and electricity prices despite IMF pressure because they did not want to burden the masses with more inflation. “They don’t care about the people of Pakistan they only take orders from America… a group of thieves has been imposed upon us by the US and its local abettors,” he remarked.

Moreover, he said his government was the first in the country’s history which provided health cards to the people of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to enable them to avail free treatment at any private or public hospital. “Entire opposition pressured me to impose a blanket lockdown during Covid-19 pandemic but I refused to do so considering its impact on daily wagers.” Imran said that Pakistan was among the five nations in the world which successfully saved the poor and economy from the pandemic.

Likewise, my government was the first in the country’s history which opened shelter homes for labourers, he added. He claimed that the opposition parties took out marches against ‘inflation’ but now that they were in government, they had set records just in two months in the government. He warned that inflation will worsen in the coming days as the finance minister had already hinted at raising fuel prices. He urged the people to come out for a peaceful protest on his call as the government was unable to run the country.