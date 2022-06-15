Sindhu takes notice of WASA illegal disposal stations

PML-N leader and Chairman Standing Committee on Minority Affairs and Human Rights in the Punjab Assembly Khalil Tahir Sindhu has taken notice of setting up of illegal disposal station of WASA along with school in Dawood Colony. Announcing the start of the disposal station disposal process within a week. Fifteen students have died of hepatitis so far due to pollution from the disposal station.

The Environmental Protection Agency has canceled the NOC of the disposal station in February 2021 due to the spread of environmental pollution. According to details, Chairman Standing Committee on Minority Affairs and Human Rights Punjab Assembly Khalil Tahir Sindhu visited Convent School in Dawood Colony and WASA’s illegal disposal station. He lamented the illegal setting up of a disposal station for the sewerage system of an influential developer’s residential colony by WASA along with the educational institution and the population. Even that land does not belong to WASA.

He revealed that the spread of hepatitis has so far resulted in the deaths of 15 students due to the construction of disposal stations along with the population and the school. The Chinese nuns accompanying the Chinese engineers working under the C-Pack project are also staying at the school and their security is also being affected due to the disposal station. Khalil Tahir Sindhu said that the process of dismantling this illegal disposal station would begin within a week.

PTI MNA FaizullahKamoka abused the people of his constituency by constructing a sewerage well here. It is also difficult to stand there because of the stench of the disposal station. It should be noted that the Environmental Protection Agency has canceled the NOC of the disposal station in February 2021 due to the spread of environmental pollution.