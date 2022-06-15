Students protest derogatory remarks against Prophet (PBUH)

The students here on Tuesday staged a protest against the derogatory remarks made by two members of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against Prophet Mohammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH).

The students chanted slogans against the ruling Indian government demanding immediate apology for the derogatory remarks they passed on the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

The students were holding placards inscribing anti-India and pro Islam slogans.

Addressing the gathering, Principal TPS Mohammad Asif and other faculty members said

Indian leaders crossed all the limits and hurt billions of Muslims living on the globe.

“Love of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is part of our faith ” they maintained. Earlier, the student chanted slogans against the fascist government of India who made lives of the Indian Muslim and Kashmiris miserable.