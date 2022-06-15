All BHUs, THQs to provide free medicines from July 1: Hamza

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz has said that Pervaiz Elahi cannot interfere with his mission of public service and announced that free medicines would be provided in BHUs and THQ hospitals from the 1st of July. Similarly, cancer-related medicines would also be provided free of cost.

While talking to the media at Punjab Assembly, the CM restated that the government should be allowed to present the budget. They, rather, are demanding that IG police should be subpoenaed. I am sitting here and would wait today again; he added and commented that they are engaged in political maneuvering. Havoc has been played with the constitution of the largest province of the country, remarked Hamza.

To another question, the CM lamented that the assembly session was summoned and then prorogued. It seems that it is some sort of monarchy, he argued and remarked that the Speaker Punjab assembly was acting like a monarch. Our ministers are making constant demands for the assembly session while they are preoccupied with the memory of the chief secretary and IG police, he said.

Hamza Shahbaz regretted that the media had been restricted in the Punjab assembly and contested who sent goons inside when the deputy speaker chaired the proceeding. It is not a matter of my personality or any sort of ego satisfaction; he added and regretted that the ego of a speaker and one sitting in the Bani Gala has no limits. If the wristwatch was stolen from Toshakhana for sale in the Riyasat-e-Madina? Havoc has been played with the constitution in the province during the last three months and the history has not witnessed the ploy staged during the last three months, the CM regretted. Who allowed the goons to trespass the Punjab assembly which runs on public money?, he added and regretted that session is called and prorogued after a few minutes.

The whole provincial machinery sat beside me till late at night and I went home in the dead of night; commented Hamza Shahbaz and added that the ploy must come to an end as the government wants to present a budget. “This individual must realize that you are committing enmity with the people rather than antagonizing Hamza Shahbaz.” Now, they would be presented before the court of the people where they would be held accountable. Pervaiz Elahi could not create a divide between people and I while the IGP and chief secretary have played their legal role, concluded the CM.

CM seeks report from IG Police: Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz has sought a report from IG police about rape-cum-murder of a girl-child in Attock and directed that the arrest of the accused should be ensured within the next 48 hours. Every effort should be made to provide relief to the affected family; he said and extended sympathies to the bereaved family while ensuring the provision of justice to them.

CM seeks report over eve-teasing incident: Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz has sought a report from IG police about an eve-teasing incident in Muzaffargarh in which an innocent youth lost his life. The accused do not deserve any leniency; he declared and directed to early arrest them for legal action. Justice should be provided to the bereaved family; he instructed and further directed to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.