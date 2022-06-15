Qadir stresses enhanced world cooperation to strengthen health system

Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel on Tuesday said that there is a need for enhanced international cooperation and assistance to strengthen national health systems to ensure all people enjoy the basic right to health.

During a meeting with the ambassador of Iran, Syed Muhammad Ali Hosseini, who made a courtesy call, the minister lauded that Pakistan and Iran enjoy long-standing brotherly relations and both countries have a commonality of views on global public health issues.

The minister emphasized that Iran has carried out excellent reforms in the health sector, especially in terms of improving health care services. Iran has done commendable work in extending health insurance coverage and added that enhanced consultation and coordination would be useful.

The minister noted a few initiatives for collaboration to enhance cross-border cooperation for infectious diseases control, exchange of experts for technical assistance on Universal Health Coverage focusing on strengthening public health and primary health care delivery, exchange of healthcare financing experts for lesson sharing and guidance for developing healthcare financing policies, cooperation in medical training and research, and assist medical professionals by granting fellowships from respective institutions and cooperate in developing mental health infrastructure and training regarding mental health services in outreach facilities.

Both leaders talked about cooperation on a global scale. They were of the view that in the global health context, both countries should work closely with the other EMRO Member States and WHO to ensure that realization of tangible measures to promote health remains at the forefront of the global development agenda. “For this, our respective Missions in Geneva may work closely, especially on important matters like the upcoming negotiations on the proposed pandemic treaty, International Health Regulations amendments, and sustainable finances of WHO.”

Qadir said, “We need to highlight that the new instrument should be based on the principles of equity, solidarity, inclusiveness, and transparency. It should also ensure an adequate balance of legal rights and obligations of countries at different levels of development.” On this occasion, the Iranian Ambassador invited the Minister of Health Abdul Qadir Patel to visit Iran, which was welcomed and accepted by the minister. APP