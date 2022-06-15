Daily Times

Wednesday, June 15, 2022


Rs23.324b earmarked for wheat subsidy

APP

The Sindh government to address the issue of food insecurity and access of common man to food has earmarked Rs 23.324 billion for wheat subsidy in next FY 2022-23. In order to provide relief to the farmers, Sindh is offering highest support price in comparison to rest of the provinces that is Rs. 2,200/40 kg of wheat. Besides, subsidy on seed, fertilizers and pesticides for farmers has been provided to the tune of Rs. 2.552 billion in current financial year 2021-22 and a provision of Rs. 3 billion has been kept for next financial year 2022-23.

