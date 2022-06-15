University of Lahore launches two medical aesthetics diploma programs

In its commitments to excellences, the University of Lahore has launched two medical aesthetics diploma programs (Basic, level -1) & (Advance, Level – 2) taking the lead to be the first ever Pakistani university to teach students over 30 of the most advanced treatment modules giving them expertise in the ever evolving aesthetics landscape with three months of hands-on learning, 150 tuition hours and 15 days of internships at renowned medical aesthetic clinics nationwide. This development introduces an unprecedented level of convenience to doctors, dentists, Medspa & Clinic owners and all other healthcare professionals.

Awais Raoof, Chairman of UOL and Jawad Qureshi, Program Founder join forces to provide professionals in healthcare a gateway to marvel aesthetics practice, knowledge and expertise, through a series of first-ever UOL’s medical aesthetics diploma certification programs designed specifically for all who have an unfathomable passion for beauty and wellness. This further led to a collaboration with AARM(Academy of Aesthetic & Regenerative Medicine). As a serial start up Entrepreneur and the Founder & CEO of multiple healthcare clinical networks like 3D Lifestyle clinics & KKT Orthopaedic Spine Centres, Jawad Qureshi, draws on his philanthropic ambition to standardise practices of graduating students with countless hours of clinical internships by bringing the best to offer students at a University level teaching so students get to engage and educate no less that how they would in the west.

At the signing ceremony held earlier on Tuesday at the University of Lahore campus it was highlighted that Diploma instructors would be renowned physicians, cosmetologists, plastic surgeons, and consultant facial aesthetic surgeons, as well as foreign faculty practitioners who are master injectors from Europe and North America coming to Pakistan to pass on their skill sets to pakistani students giving them the opportunity to benefit from these programs by being at par with North American medical aesthetic certifications, outcomes of which will lead graduating students to have a lucrative profession at reputable medispas & clinics, and with the dedicated instructors of AARM hand holding them so they can Amplify their journey to a booming clinical practise let alone helping some students to pave the path to work opportunities in foreign countries.