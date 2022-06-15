Khar to lead delegation at FATF plenary meeting

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will lead a delegation at the plenary meeting of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) being held in Berlin, Germany. Khar, also the Chair of Pakistan’s National FATF Coordination Committee, will present a review of Pakistan’s progress under the 2018 and 2021 FATF Action Plans, the Foreign Office said Tuesday.

The plenary will review the recommendations of FATF’s International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG). The Minister of State will also hold meetings with the incoming and outgoing FATF Presidents, Executive Secretary of the FATF, and heads of delegations of FATF member states to apprise them of the tremendous progress made by Pakistan for completing both FATF Action Plans.

The Minster will underscore the government’s high-level political commitment to further strengthen Pakistan’s domestic AML CFT regime. During the visit, she will also hold meetings with dignitaries in Germany in the context of Pakistan-Germany bilateral relations. The MoS is accompanied by a senior-level delegation. Germany is hosting the FATF Plenary meeting in Berlin from 13-17 June 2022.