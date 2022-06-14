KP budget juggling of figures: ANP

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) on Tuesday termed the KP budget 2022-23 as juggling of figures, saying it was a failed attempt and a mere deceptive move.

Provincial General Secretary and Parliamentary Leader of ANP in KP Assembly, Sardar Hussain Babak in his statement said that the KP government had failed to contest the case of the province. He said announcements were made for medical colleges but the allocations were not even sufficient for a revenue office (Patwar Khana).

Babak said allocations of millions were announced for the projects that would cost billions of rupees, adding the total amount has reached to Rs 1,300 billion, for ongoing schemes in the province.

Criticising the KP budget, the parliamentary leader further said that the provincial government seemed to be helpless and only the blue-eyed institutions and political figures were given benefits in the annual budget. Due to the KP government’s neglect, the education sector had been made a joke, he added.

The provincial government has expertise in juggling figures and pushing the oppositions towards the wall, Babak said and asked what had been done to alleviate the burden of inflation in the province. Nothing had been done with regard to promoting the industrial growth of the province. The provincial budget was presented in a way that no one could understand the factual situation, he lamented.

The unjust distribution of development funds in the province had aggravated the problems of local people. The contractors of every district were protesting for their payments.

The provincial government, he said, had put the province under hefty debt and the situation was heading towards financial bankruptcy.