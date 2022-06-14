President Alvi reaches Skardu on four-day visit

President Arif Alvi arrived in Skardu on a four-day visit to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on Tuesday (today).

Senior civil officials, including GB Chief Minister (CM) Muhammad Khalid Khurshid, GB Assembly Speaker Syed Amjad Zaidi, provincial ministers, Chief Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Saeed Wazir, welcomed the president at the airport.

Besides attending the convocation of University of Baltistan, Alvi will also announce the launch of Chief Minister Scholarship Programme for the government schools’ students during his visit to the Fatima Jinnah Model Girls’ Higher Secondary School.