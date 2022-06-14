FM Bilawal Bhutto arrives Tehran on two-day maiden visit

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrived in Tehran on Tuesday for his first official visit to the neighbouring country. During this trip, he will also meet with Iran’s President.

FM Bilawal met with his Iranian counterpart, during which both parties discussed Pakistan-Iran cooperation in various fields, including energy.

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum on May 26, Bilawal Bhutto met with Iranian Foreign Minister Dr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

FM Bhutto reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to strengthen Pak-Iran fraternal ties in all areas of mutual interest, emphasising the vast scope of bilateral trade and economic cooperation via various institutional mechanisms and innovative methods to identify new sectors.

Bilawal emphasised the importance of completing border markets as soon as possible in order to improve livelihood in the border region.

The Foreign Minister lauded Iran’s unwavering support for the Kashmir cause, particularly at the Supreme Leader level.