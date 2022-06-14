FM Bilawal Bhutto departs for Iran on a two-day official visit

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari left for Iran on a two-day official visit here on Tuesday.

During his stay, the foreign minister will hold talks with the Iranian leadership on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

During the delegation-level talks, the two sides will review all facets of bilateral relations, including trade and economic ties, electricity supply from Iran, border sustenance markets, road and rail connectivity, and facilitation of Zaireen.

They will also review the regional security situation with particular focus on developments in Afghanistan and South Asia as well as combating Islamophobia.

The last meeting between the two Foreign Ministers was held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos on 26 May 2022, said Foreign Affairs Ministry in a statement.

“Pakistan and Iran enjoy close cooperative ties, based on shared geography, cultural affinities, and historic people-to-people linkages. These fraternal relations have been further strengthened through frequent high-level exchanges. The two countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2022,” it added.

