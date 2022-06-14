Sonya Hussyn denounces Dania as she backs Aamir Liaquat

While standing by the side of ‘Inaam Ghar’ host, Sonya Hussyn expressed her strong feelings about the death of former National Assembly member and popular televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

Sonya Hussyn posted a video on her Instagram account criticizing Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s third wife Dania Malik without naming her.

“I didn’t know what to write about his (Aamir’s) death,” Hussyn said. When I got the news, I was on set doing make-up.”

“When I shared this news with many people, some people were very dismissive, while others said it was good that he died,” the actress said.

Expressing her surprise and regret, Sonya said, “How can someone act like that .”

Sonya said: “I was very sad, he made money from his shows for TV channels”.

Sonya went on to say that his show had the best ratings.

Sonya said: “I am seeing for the first time that even after marriage such personal moments can be shared on social media”, adding that what are the benefits of such marriage.