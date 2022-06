The 10th death anniversary of renowned singer known as Shahenshah-e-Ghazal Mehdi Hassan Khan is being observed on Monday. He was born on July 18, 1927 in India. In 1957, he was given the opportunity to sing on Radio Pakistan, primarily as a thumri singer. He was honoured with numerous awards including Nishan-e-Imtiaz, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Pride of Performance and Hilal-e-Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan. He sang for over 300 films during his music career.