‘Magnificent’ Mary out of Commonwealth Games with knee injury

NEW DELHI: India’s boxing queen Mary Kom will miss this year’s Commonwealth Games after limping out of the ring in a trial event, but her coach on Monday said she will “make a comeback”. The 39-year-old six-times world champion twisted her left knee at India’s Commonwealth Games boxing trials at the weekend, meaning she will miss the Games beginning next month in Birmingham, England. “She’s in a lot of pain. The swelling will take 10-15 days to subside,” Kom’s long-time coach Chhote Lal Yadav said. “But she still says she will make a comeback.” Yadav said the six-time world champion known as “Magnificent Mary” will need surgery on the knee. Kom, who turns 40 in November, became the country’s first woman boxer to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal in 2018. Kom reportedly fell trying to duck a punch in her opening bout and had to be carried from the ring. Kom, from a humble background in the remote northeastern state of Manipur, has won six world championships and five Asian championships in a career stretching more than two decades. She also won an Olympic bronze medal at the 2012 Games in London and Asian Games gold in 2014.