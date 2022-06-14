Djokovic slips to third as Medvedev tops ATP rankings

PARIS: Daniil Medvedev returned to the top of the ATP rankings on Monday, ahead of Alexander Zverev, with Novak Djokovic slipping out of the top two for the first time in nearly four years. The 26-year-old Russian, who was surprisingly beaten by Tim van Rijthoven in the final at ‘s-Hertogenbosch on Sunday, briefly occupied the number one spot for two weeks at the end of February and the beginning of March. But with Djokovic losing in the quarter-finals at the French Open, where he was defending champion, the door opened for Medvedev to rise again to top spot. Medvedev is unable to compete at Wimbledon as Russian and Belarusian players have been barred following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Rankings points, however, will not be awarded. It is the first time since October 2018 that Djokovic is not in the top two. Rafael Nadal, who beat the Serb at Roland Garros and went on to take the title for the 14th time, stays at number four, now only 245 points behind his great rival.

ATP rankings as of June 13, 2022 (players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice):

1. Daniil Medvedev 7950 pts (+1), 2. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7075 (+1), 3. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 6770 (-2), 4. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6525, 5. Casper Ruud (NOR) 5050 (+1), 6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4945 (-1), 7. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 4893, 8. Andrey Rublev 4125, 9. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3895, 10. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 3570, 11. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 3455, 12. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3258 (+1), 13. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3185 (-1), 14. Taylor Fritz (USA) 2920, 15. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2473 (+1), 16. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2325 (-1), 17. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2130, 18. Reilly Opelka (USA) 2100, 19. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 1965 and 20. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 1858.