Riakporhe beats Turchi in two rounds at IBF cruiserweight eliminator

LONDON: British cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe scored a stunning win over Fabio Turchi in an IBF eliminator, landing a left hook body shot to deck the Italian in the second round and move closer to a shot at a world title. A wincing Turchi managed to get back on his feet, but a member of his team entered the ring with a towel in hand to bring the contest to a halt. Riakporhe, 32, preserved his unbeaten record with the 15th win of his career on Saturday, with 11 of those wins finishing inside the distance. Riakporhe’s win takes him closer to a fight with IBF cruiserweight holder Mairis Briedis, providing the Latvian is able to beat Jai Opetaia in July. On the undercard, Olympic champion Lauren Price beat Valgerdur Gudstensdottir on her professional debut. Wales’ Price, who won middleweight gold in Tokyo last year, won all six rounds of the bout.