PML-N and ECP hand in glove to rig polls: Imran

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan Monday accused the ruling PML-N and the top electoral watchdog of working in cahoots to rig the next general elections. “The Election Commission of Pakistan takes orders from Hamza Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz… they are planning to rig the next elections,” he said while addressing the farmers’ convention in Islamabad. The PTI chief has time and again accused the ECP and its chief of being the henchman of the PML-N and sought Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja resignation to ensure transparency in the polls. Imran also hinted at the possibility of snap polls, saying that he was expecting that the elections would be held soon. Speaking about the prevailing economic crisis, the former prime minister reiterated his allegations that incumbent rulers were installed into power through the US-backed regime change conspiracy which he said cannot dare to buy oil from Russia at discounted rates. “Despite the being the ally of the US, India is purchasing oil, weapons from Russia but slaves [incumbent government] is not allowed to buy oil..” He also lashed out at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying that he had become in charge of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and appointed his loyalist to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to close down his corruption cases. “They did not come [in power] for the people of Pakistan… they only came to get relief in corruption cases. We don’t expect anything from this imported government,” he added. Speaking about the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Imran said the war has sparked fears of famine in the country due to a shortage of wheat. “Pakistan is facing a major challenge of food security. The Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted the wheat supply and caused an increase in its price. The country can never proposer until it pays attention to the agriculture sector,” he added. He warned of food insecurity in the country if the coalition government did not focus on giving targeted subsidies to farmers. Commenting on the rising inflation, the ex-premier said the farmers showed a record production during the PTI government’s tenure as it had provided subsidies to them.

“Cotton production increased by 17%, sugarcane by 9.4%, and sugar production by 24% during the PTI’s tenure,” Khan added. He said that the prices of petrol, electricity, and ghee had increased during the incumbent government’s tenure. Talking about his government’s efforts to provide ease to the farmers, the PTI chairman said his government provided a Rs132 billion subsidy on urea fertilizer. “Our government tried its best to help farmers,” he reiterated.