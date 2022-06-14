KP rolls out Rs 1.32 trillion balanced budget

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Monday presented Rs1,332 billion balanced budget for financial year 2022-23 including an allocation of Rs1,108.9 billion for the settled districts and Rs223.1 billion for the merged districts.

Presenting the fourth annual budget in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Finance Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra said out of Rs223.1 billion budget for merged tribal districts, Rs124.3 billion was funded while the remaining amount would be given by the federation and others provinces under committed funding. However, this amount was yet to be received.

The minister said the volume of current budget was Rs913.8 billion including Rs789.8 billion for the settled districts and Rs124 billion for the merged tribal districts. He said Rs60 billion was funded for the merged districts and the remaining amount would be provided by the federating units and centre under committed funding.

Taimur Jhagra said Rs418.2 billion was allocated for development budget including Rs319.2 billion for uplift of settled districts and Rs99 billion for merged tribal districts, adding that Rs383.5 billion was committed funding while remaining would be provided by the federation and provinces that was yet to be received.

Regarding revenue and receipt collections, the minister said total receipts were estimated at Rs1,332 billion including Rs750.9 billion to be collected from federal taxes and Rs68.6percent as one percent share of divisible pool on war on terror.

He said Rs31 billion would be collected through oil and gas’ royalty as well as surcharges and Rs61.9 billion through net hydel power formula in accordance with the MoU 2015-16 and arrears.

The minister said Rs85 billion would be collected through the provincial tax and non-tax revenue, Rs4.3 billion under the head of foreign program assistance (FPA) for settled districts and Rs208.7 billion grant for merged tribal districts. Out of Rs208.7billion grant for merged tribal districts, he said Rs110 billion was committed grant to be received from center and federating units while Rs212.7 billion receipts through other resources. The minister said Rs447.9 billion would be spent on salaries including Rs372.1 billion in settled districts and Rs75.8 billion through merged tribal districts while Rs107 billion would be spent on pension including Rs106 billion in settled districts and Rs1 billion in merged tribal districts.