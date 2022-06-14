Administrator South distributes health cards to employees

On the directives of Sindh Local Bodies Minister Syed Nasir Ali Shah, Administrator DMC South, Dr Afshan Rubab Syed Monday distributed health insurance cards to around 3500 employees of the municipality to fulfill their long-time demand.

In this connection, a ceremony was held at the central office of DMC South, where the Administrator South distributed the health cards to the employees. Municipal Commissioner Akhtar Ali Shaikh, SE Iqbal Dahiri, United Insurance Representative Arshad Abdullah and a large number of officials and workers of the municipality were present on the occasion.

It may be mentioned here that the health card consists of three categories under which the grade one to ten employees will be entitled to treatment up to two lakhs rupees, while those from grade 11 to 15 will be able to utilize treatment up to two and half lakhs. However, those employees who are in grade-16 or are above will be entitled to treatment up to three and half lakhs rupees under this card. The employees, their family members i.e., their parents and children will be entitled to get treatment from any hospital across the country under this card.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Afshan Rubab Syed said that employees are the backbone of any institution and there is no denying the importance of their role in the progress of any department. They are our assets and to provide them medical facility is our top priority, today we have fulfilled the long-standing demand of the employees, she added.”We will continue our efforts to provide further relief to the employees within the available resources of the municipality”, she promised. She was also thankful to the efforts of Labour Unions Leaders Syed Zulfiqar Shah, Qasim Shah and Ilyas Jadoon for their efforts in this regard.

On the occasion, the labour leaders and representatives of various unions and employees expressed their gratitude to Administrator Dr Afshan Rubab and Municipal Commissioner Akhtar Ali Shaikh for fulfilling their due demand regarding health facilities.