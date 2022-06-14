Turkish ambassador acknowledges PAF’s rising capacity in aviation

Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul Monday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and acknowledged Pakistan Air Force’s rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest, said a PAF media release. The Turkish envoy also appreciated professionalism of Pakistan Air Force. The air chief said that Pakistan and Turkiye had longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which were manifested through strong ties between the Air Forces of the two countries.

The air chief highlighted that both the countries enjoyed cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries. The air chief further said, “Pakistan values its relations with Turkey, which are based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability”.