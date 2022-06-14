Inter-provincial migration, refusal major causes of polio cases: Patel

Federal Minister for Health, Abdul Qadir Patel Monday said that government was committed to eradicate polio from Pakistan, however, refusal of Polio drops to kids and inter-provincial migration were the basic challenges to eliminate this crippling virus.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only remaining countries in the world with circulating wild polio-virus, adding, government had established state of art Polio center to review the current situation. He said that due to refusal around eighth case of polio was reported this year, adding, all eight cases have been reported in North Waziristan, where parents in the region often refuse to get their children inoculated. Patel said eradication of polio virus was still a challenge due to evolving situation in Afghanistan, however, efforts are underway to stop transmission of virus through intensified and coordinated efforts under the federal government’s national emergency action plan. He said cooperation of all stakeholders are necessary and government would chalk out a strict strategy to control the virus, adding, a strong awareness drive would also be launched to change the mind sets of people living in far flung areas of the country.

Replying to a question, he said that government was taking all practical steps to control the high prices of medicines. He said Health Card program will continue despite issues with the scheme, adding, Sindh government was also considering to launch its own health insurance scheme for the people living below poverty line.

Meanwhile, Punjab Senior Minister and General Secretary Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza said that there is no deadlock between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and PPP on formation of the Punjab cabinet. Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly, he said that former president Asif Ali Zardari would now stay in Lahore and monitor the upcoming by-elections.

He said that relief had be given in almost every sector in the budget 2022-23 including health and agriculture. Meanwhile, President Press Gallery Ikhlaq Bajwa met the PPP leader and discussed issues regarding Assembly coverage by reporters. Hassan Murtaza assured the media persons of complete help in resolving issues of the media persons.