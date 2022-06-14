OIC and UN must rein in Modi’s fascist govt: Sherry

Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday strongly condemned state barbarism against Muslim protesters in India.

The minister said, “OIC, UN and all Human Rights (HR) organizations must rein in Modi’s fascist government.” In her condemnation message, the minister said Indian Muslims were being jailed for protesting against blasphemy in the name of Holy Prophet (PBUH). “Modi government is demolishing houses of Muslims for protesting against blasphemy. Two protesters have been killed in state violence against protesters,” the minister underlined. She added that hundreds of Muslim protesters have been arrested and cases were registered against them. “The world community is turning their eyes blind over incidents of targeting Muslims in India,” she said. The minister queried that don’t the civilized, freedom and rights claimants see what was happening to Muslims in India?