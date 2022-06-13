FM Bilawal Bhutto to depart for Iran visit tomorrow

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will visit to Tehran tomorrow (Tuesday) for a two-day official visit.

FM Bilawal will meet with his Iranian counterpart to discuss issues concerning Pakistan-Iran cooperation in various fields, including energy.

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zabi, and the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest.

اسلام آباد: وزیرخارجہ بلاول بھٹو زرداری کی متحدہ عرب امارات کے سفیر حماد عبید ابراہیم سالم الزابی سے ملاقات اسلام آباد: وزیرخارجہ بلاول بھٹو زرداری اور متحدہ عرب امارات کے سفیر کے درمیان امور ہائے باہمی دلچسپی پر تبادلہ خیال

Earlier in the day, Bilawal met with Egypt’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Tarek Dahroug.

Both parties discussed a range of bilateral and global issues of mutual interest and agreed to strengthen economic cooperation for the benefit of both countries and people.